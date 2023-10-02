Home / Economy / News / Amid dull job market, tech graduates enlist in boot camps to boost skills

Amid dull job market, tech graduates enlist in boot camps to boost skills

The demand for boot camps in firms like Upgrad, Coding Ninjas, Scaler, Great Learning, and Newton School has risen by 2-3 times in the last 6-12 months

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As a slow job market and rapid changes in tech job profiles are forcing young graduates to upgrade themselves, the demand for "boot camps" — quick and extensive skilling programmes — has grown at a brisk rate, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

For many young graduates wanting to build skills in tech areas such as cybersecurity, generative AI, DevOps, data science, machine learning, cloud, coding, data science and full-stack, boot camps, a term borrowed from military terminology, have become essential to bolster their chances of getting employed.

The demand for boot camps in firms like Upgrad, Coding Ninjas, Scaler, Great Learning, and Newton School has risen by two to three times in the last six to 12 months. To boost their skills, students from engineering colleges such as Vellore Institute of Technology and National Institutes of Technology, as well as several other colleges, are joining in droves.

Hari Krishnan Nair, the co-founder of Great Learning, was quoted as saying that as the job market gets tighter, the premium on skills is increasing even more. Companies have changed their approach when it comes to hiring freshers. Now they seek readily deployable talent, he added.

Apart from the freshers, early career professionals with one to three years of experience seek to join boot camps to upgrade their skills.

Mayank Kumar, co-founder of Upgrad, said his company is recording two-and-a-half times growth year-on-year.

Usually, boot camp courses are conducted in short and concise four to six months modules. Some courses run up to 12 months. About 75 to 80 per cent of the students are from engineering backgrounds, whereas others are from science or maths streams. Depending on the placement assistance and course content, the course fee for many such courses could vary between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

Abhimanyu Saxena, the co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said the demand for such boot camps is mostly from working professionals who are trying to transition to better jobs. The company starts a new cohort every month. With about 2,000 learners in each cohort, the company currently has 16 to 20 active cohorts.

Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder of Newton School, stated that many are attempting to upskill specifically in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) jobs.

Also Read

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

At Wipro, future hikes to depend on upskilling, reskilling, says HR boss

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Between manufacturing and services, can AI show India a third way to grow?

RoDTEP issues must be addressed quickly

20% export duty woes: Parboiled rice exports fall over 80% in a month

Odisha's GST collections rose by 12.85% to Rs 4,249 cr in September

Topics :Technologyglobal tech-reskillingjob marketIndia's job marketBS web teamGraduates in IndiaTech jobsReskill employees

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story