Home / Economy / News / Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

The govt's PLI scheme and the long-term plans of many companies to move their production facilities to India are giving a big push to jobs in the sector

New Delhi
Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is expected to generate 150,000 new jobs in mobile manufacturing as leading manufacturers are in search of manpower to meet their expansion plans in the country, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET).

Driven by the global shift to manufacture beyond China and the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, top mobile phone manufacturers and makers of associated devices are planning large-scale expansions in India.

As a result, large-scale hiring is being planned to support this expansion, and the report cited staffing companies such as TeamLease, Randstad, Quess, and Ciel HR Services that keep an eye on the space.

A total of around 120,000–150,000 jobs are expected to be created this financial year in this space. However, only 30,000–40,000 jobs are likely to be direct employment, and the remaining jobs may be indirect roles, mostly on the manufacturing side, the report added.

The report cited staffing companies as saying that Apple's vendors, such as Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, along with Tata Group, Salcomp, Samsung, and Nokia, are among the companies that are likely to generate jobs in the country.

CEO of Teamlease, Kartik Narayan, was quoted as saying in the report, "Most mobile brands and their component manufacturing and assembly partners who already have or are looking to set up some form of manufacturing in India are ramping up hiring."

The ET report quoted Narayan as saying that the government's PLI scheme and the long-term plans of many companies to move their production facilities to India are giving a big push to jobs in the sector.

Topics :SamsungPLI schemeIndian EmployeesEmployment in IndiaApple iPhonesWistron CorpFoxconnBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker

Apple's vendor planning to set up second factory, Pegatron explained

Apple to soon overtake Samsung as India's top smartphone exporter: Report

Nokia, Samsung, Tejas Networks among 42 firms approved for PLI scheme

'ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across country'

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

Govt notifies gaming rules to prohibit online wagering and betting

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story