Production growth in key infra sectors down to 4% in June, shows data

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.4 per cent in June 2023

The core sectors' production grew by 6.4 per cent in May 2024.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4 per cent in June this year due to a decline in the output of crude oil, and refinery products, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The core sectors' production grew by 6.4 per cent in May 2024.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.4 per cent in June 2023.

During April-June this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose by 5.7 per cent against 6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth.


Topics :India's growth rateInfrastructure sectorCrude OilRefinery

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

