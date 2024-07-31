DMRC to prepare project report for Indore-Ujjain, Pithampur metro corridors

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The estimated distance for these corridors is 84 km. Phase 1 of the Indore metro line is expected to begin operations later this year

The entire metro line will have 11 corridors which will cover 124 kilometres. (Image: MPMetroRail)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been tasked with preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for two new metro rail corridors in Madhya Pradesh, connecting Indore to Ujjain and Pithampur. The total estimated distance for these corridors is 84 kilometres.

DMRC will provide technical advice for the development of the Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pithampur metro corridors. The first phase of this project will focus on connecting key locations, specifically from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and Nanakheda Bus Stand to Lavkush Chauraha in Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) has officially confirmed that the DMRC will be responsible for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these routes. This initiative comes after the state government announced plans to construct a metro rail track between Indore and Ujjain in preparation for the 2028 Simhastha, a major Hindu congregation held every 12 years in Ujjain.

Metro line in Indore and Bhopal

Construction on the Indore metro began in August 2019 after the DPR with 33.53 km of routes and 29 stations received approval by the state government. A trial run for the first phase was completed in October 2023. The line is expected to begin operations in August 2024.

The entire metro line will have 11 corridors which will cover 124 kilometres. Each train will have six coaches. Work is underway for a 31 km-long metro line section in Indore, and now DMRC will begin preparing a DPR for two new corridors.

Indore metro to utilise green energy

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has also received a certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for incorporating sustainable green practices into the development and construction of the metro infrastructure, according to local media reports. The Indore metro stations will utilise green energy, including solar power, to operate electronic units. Solar systems will be installed on the rooftops of metro stations, contributing to Indore’s carbon credits and energy conservation efforts.

As the Indore metro project nears completion, consultants will be hired to plan and implement the solar power systems on the rooftops of the metro stations. However, no tender has been opened for this phase yet.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

