Q2 growth a temporary blip, economy to see better growth: FM Sitharaman

The trend in second quarter growth is a temporary blip, and the economy will see better growth in the next quarters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in her reply to the Supplementary Demand for Grants for FY2025. Sitharaman said that the government has been pushing growth through capital expenditure in order to spread its multiplier effect through the economy.

Following the discussion, the Lok Sabha passed the government’s proposal for the first batch of supplementary demand for grants for a gross additional expenditure of around Rs 87,762 crore, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 44,123 crore.

“The second quarter has been challenging for India and most other economies of the world. In the last three years, India’s GDP growth has averaged 8.3 per cent. It is an outstanding number by global standards,” the FM said.

The Indian economy grew 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter and 5.4 per cent in the July-September period of FY2024-25.

She said that the government is committed to better managing food inflation by steps such as building buffers in key food items such as cereals, pulses, and distribution of food items like onions, rice, tur dal, wheat, flour, etc. The FM said that in the last 25 years, the NDA had managed inflation better than the UPA government, while referring to headline inflation reaching 10.2 per cent in the latter’s second term.

The FM highlighted that the first supplementary demand amount itself is far less than last year’s, showing greater accuracy in the BE (Budget Estimates) stage of budget making.

More From This Section

Sitharaman stressed that the effective capital expenditure, inclusive of capital assistance to the states, is pegged at Rs 15.2 lakh crore. “It is not going to benefit if we just spend money or put money in the hands of people to promote immediate consumption… The multiplier that it gives is far lesser than the multiplier that will gain when people are given institutes, jobs, and capital assets are built,” the FM said.

Talking about assistance to MSMEs, Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that the government is extending such companies term loans with sovereign guarantee for conducting business.

The FM also highlighted that the tax devolution to the states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, in the first 45 months of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) was more than the total tax devolved to these states in the entire period of the 14th FC.

Cracking down on black money

The government has taken action on many unaccounted, undisclosed foreign assets with intrusive actions taken in 120 cases in connection with information received through various leaks like the Panama Papers leaks, Paradise Papers leaks, Pandora Papers leaks, HSBC and ICIJ, Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha.

She said that further undisclosed income of Rs 33,393 crore has been detected in 582 cases. The FM said that the total number of taxpayers disclosing foreign assets has gone up from 60,467 in 2021-22 to 200,000 in 2024-25. “The Black Money Act is actually having a deterrent effect on a lot of taxpayers,” she said.

Sitharaman said that a Multi-Agency Group, consisting of representatives from various enforcement agencies and organisations, has been set up by the government for expeditious and coordinated investigation of various categories of foreign asset cases like Panama Papers leaks, Paradise and Pandora Papers leaks.