Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about



Quantum technology But what is the NQM? And what exactly is quantum technology, a phrase that has gained pop-culture notoriety thanks to superhero movies?

The research and development of quantum technology in India received a major boost on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at an approximate cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The mission will aim at achieving predetermined milestones from 2023-24 to 2030-31.