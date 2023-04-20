Home / Economy / News / Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about

Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about

The NQM is not going to manufacture light switches, though. It focuses on quantum computing

Debarghya Sanyal New Delhi
Premium
Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

The research and development of quantum technology in India received a major boost on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at an approximate cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The mission will aim at achieving predetermined milestones from 2023-24 to 2030-31.
But what is the NQM? And what exactly is quantum technology, a phrase that has gained pop-culture notoriety thanks to superhero movies?
Quantum technology

Topics :Quantum internetTechnology

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Also Read

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

Quantum computing-based telecom network link now operational: Vaishnaw

Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype

HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises

Cabinet approves National Quantum Mission, allocates nearly Rs 6,003 crore

First private-funded Gati Shakti cargo terminal starts operations

India, EU to team up for drone regulation and air traffic monitoring

India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

Export of engineering goods to US grows by 6.8%, China's falls by 52.4%

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story