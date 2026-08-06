Rajasthan sanctions ₹2,101 crore for non-patchable, missing-link roads

The Rajasthan government has approved the construction of 3,232 missing-link and non-patchable roads at a cost of ₹2,101 crore, in accordance with the 2026-27 Budget announcement. The move aims to strengthen road connectivity across the state, said a senior official of the Public Works Department (PwD).

“These projects will involve the construction of roads with a total length of 6,418.43 km across 187 assembly constituencies in the state,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that connecting every village, town, and city in the state with a high-quality road network is the government’s top priority.

She said that the government is working with unwavering commitment to strengthen the road network.

She noted that these projects would facilitate easier movement in rural and remote areas, boost economic activity, and accelerate development. “The government is committed to ensuring that a quality road network reaches every region of the state and that the benefits of development extend to the last person in the queue,” the Deputy CM said. Giving an example, the official said that under this approval, a total of 54 roads will be constructed across three assembly constituencies in Balotra district. These roads will have a combined length of 145.95 kilometers, with an expenditure of around ₹35 crore.