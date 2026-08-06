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Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan sanctions ₹2,101 crore for non-patchable, missing-link roads

Rajasthan sanctions ₹2,101 crore for non-patchable, missing-link roads

Rajasthan approves ₹2,101 crore for constructing 3,232 missing-link and non-patchable roads to improve connectivity across 187 Assembly constituencies

Diya Kumari, Diya
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that connecting every village, town, and city in the state with a high-quality road network is the government’s top priority | (Photo:PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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The Rajasthan government has approved the construction of 3,232 missing-link and non-patchable roads at a cost of ₹2,101 crore, in accordance with the 2026-27 Budget announcement. The move aims to strengthen road connectivity across the state, said a senior official of the Public Works Department (PwD).
 
“These projects will involve the construction of roads with a total length of 6,418.43 km across 187 assembly constituencies in the state,” he added.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that connecting every village, town, and city in the state with a high-quality road network is the government’s top priority.
 
She said that the government is working with unwavering commitment to strengthen the road network.
 
She noted that these projects would facilitate easier movement in rural and remote areas, boost economic activity, and accelerate development.
 
“The government is committed to ensuring that a quality road network reaches every region of the state and that the benefits of development extend to the last person in the queue,” the Deputy CM said.
 
Giving an example, the official said that under this approval, a total of 54 roads will be constructed across three assembly constituencies in Balotra district. These roads will have a combined length of 145.95 kilometers, with an expenditure of around ₹35 crore.
 
Earlier in May, the state’s PwD approved 77 road construction and upgradation projects of over ₹676 crore.
 
As planned, over 686 km of roads will be strengthened under these projects.
 
Greater focus is being given to state highways, major district roads, local roads, and rural roads.
 
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Topics :rajasthanroad projectsPWDs

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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