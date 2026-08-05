States' deficits run deeper than their Budgets, show CAG reports

The audit reports point to several recurring accounting practices behind these revisions. The most common — also flagged in the CAG's audit of the 2023-24 Finance Accounts — is the classification of revenue expenditure as capital outlay, which inflates capital expenditure while reducing the reported revenue deficit. In this manner, Maharashtra misclassified ₹4,070 crore, Karnataka ₹2,021 crore, Chhattisgarh ₹1,235 crore, and West Bengal ₹1,032 crore.
Another practice involves keeping debt off the books through borrowings by state-owned companies and special purpose vehicles that are ultimately serviced from the state budget. Kerala's report identified ₹39,230 crore of such off-budget borrowings excluded from its liability figures.