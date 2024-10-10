Rajasthan to launch new mineral policy to boost revenue, streamline mining

The state government is set to introduce a new mineral policy, aimed at boosting mining revenue and optimising operations.
The policy will be unveiled before the “Rising Rajasthan” summit in December based on stakeholder input, a senior government official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Principal Secretary of Mines T Ravikant emphasised zero-loss mining and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance investment, employment, and sustainability.
The policy targets increasing the sector’s contribution to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent in FY24 to 5 per cent by FY30 and up to 8 per cent by FY47, while curbing illegal mining and ensuring environmental protection, the official said.
The new mineral policy draft, prepared in consultation with stakeholders, aims to foster domestic and foreign investment, promote joint ventures, and support sustainable mining practices.
A significant part of the policy will focus on improving market practices, curbing illegal mining, and boosting revenue, an official of the mining department said.
More From This Section
The state, rich in minerals, produces 22 major and 36 minor minerals, including unique outputs like lead, zinc, wollastonite, and gypsum. In FY24, the state's mining revenue exceeded ~7,460 crore.
By leveraging new technology, the government aims to expand the sector’s potential, Ravikant said. Sustainable practices, such as waste management, site reclamation, and ecosystem protection, are key features.