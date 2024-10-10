Rajasthan to launch new mineral policy to boost revenue, streamline mining

The state government is set to introduce a new mineral policy, aimed at boosting mining revenue and optimising operations.

The policy will be unveiled before the “Rising Rajasthan” summit in December based on stakeholder input, a senior government official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Principal Secretary of Mines T Ravikant emphasised zero-loss mining and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance investment, employment, and sustainability.

The policy targets increasing the sector’s contribution to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent in FY24 to 5 per cent by FY30 and up to 8 per cent by FY47, while curbing illegal mining and ensuring environmental protection, the official said.