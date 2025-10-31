Industry bats for long-term deals; govt aid for DAP under recoveries

Though the Central government has increased the subsidy on phosphatic fertilisers in the second half of FY26 to compensate for the rise in imported prices, companies importing di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) could still incur a loss of around Rs 900 for every bag sold, as the landed price exceeds the subsidy announced.

However, the industry hopes that the Centre’s assurance to cover all under recoveries through a special package and the long-term import deals for DAP will keep supplies steady during the peak demand season.

"That special package is still continuing mainly for DAP to ensure availability," said Sankarasubramanian S, managing director and chief executive officer of Coromandel International.

ALSO READ: Sebi launches recruitment drive for 110 Grade A officer positions He added that as far as DAP is concerned, the industry will not suffer losses because companies are retaining the same maximum retail price (MRP) of DAP while absorbing the additional costs. "In fact, commodity prices are soft globally; if India plans the DAP procurement efficiently, we should be able to see through the price rise as well," Sankarasubramanian said. He noted that India, being the largest importer of DAP, often sees global prices rise whenever it enters the market. Long-term import contracts seen as key for price stability

“We can look at a long-term contract, which has been done this year,” Sankarasubramanian said. India consumes around 10–11 million tonnes of DAP annually, making it the second-largest fertiliser consumed in the country after urea. DAP is a key crop nutrient consumed during the rabi sowing season, which begins in a few weeks, and is widely used in the production of wheat and potatoes. In FY25, India imported close to 5 million tonnes of DAP, while the balance was produced domestically. A few months ago, Saudi Arabia’s Maaden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of DAP, signed a long-term agreement with three Indian fertiliser companies — Indian Potash Limited (IPL), KRIBHCO, and Chambal Fertilisers (CIL) — for the supply of 3.1 million metric tonnes of DAP annually for five years starting FY26.

The agreement also includes a provision for a five-year extension based on mutual consent. Most domestic DAP made from imported raw materials Most of the DAP manufactured locally in India is produced from rock phosphate, while some units manufacture DAP using imported phosphoric acid. Industry sources said that a majority of the raw materials used for making DAP locally, such as rock phosphate, are imported because domestic grades are unsuitable for producing high-grade DAP. However, some units have facilities to produce phosphoric acid from rock phosphate. Import costs push losses despite higher subsidy Trade sources said that assuming the current imported price of DAP is around $780 per tonne, it would translate into a value of around Rs 69,240.6 per tonne. To this, around Rs 1,000 per tonne is added for packing and handling, and a similar amount for finance and insurance fees.