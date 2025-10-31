India's Apr-Sep fiscal deficit at ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of FY26 target

As per the report, the Centre’s total receipts up to September amounted to ₹17,30,216 crore, or 49.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for the year. This included ₹12,29,370 crore from tax revenue (net to Centre), ₹4,66,076 crore from non-tax revenue, and ₹34,770 crore from non-debt capital receipts, the CAG said.

The Centre’s fiscal deficit for the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26) stood at ₹5,73,123 crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.