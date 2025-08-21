RBI board to meet Friday to approve new internal monetary policy member

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will meet on Friday and, among other matters, approve a new member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Monetary Policy Department, will replace Rajiv Ranjan in the rate-setting panel as one of the internal members. Ranjan, who has been part of the MPC since May 2022 and has attended 21 MPC meetings, will superannuate by the end of September.

The next review of monetary policy is scheduled from 29 September to 1 October 2025.

The six-member rate-setting panel comprises three internal members—the RBI Governor, the Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, and one officer of the RBI nominated by the central board. Since the inception of the monetary policy framework in October 2016, the Executive Director in charge of the Monetary Policy Department has been the third internal member.