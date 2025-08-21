RBI receives ₹31,025 cr bids at VRR auction against ₹50,000 cr notified

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹31,025 crore at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Thursday against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore, which the experts said was on expected lines.

Market participants said that the RBI’s decision to conduct VRR auction was to avoid liquidity tightness amid tax payments.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.65 trillion on Wednesday, according to the latest data by the RBI.

“The bidding was along the expected lines. The GST outflow is expected to be between ₹1 trillion - ₹1.25 trillion. The RBI must have thought the overnight rate might go beyond repo rate (5.50 per cent), so it was a fine tuning operation,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

The RBI had conducted two variable rate repo auctions in July when overnight rates were trading near the MSF rate. The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.53 per cent on Thursday, against the previous close of 5.47 per cent. Market participants said that the RBI will continue with VRRR auctions as system liquidity remains in a net surplus of more than ₹2.5 trillion. “Even after the outflows, the liquidity is more than 2.5 trillion surplus, so the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions will continue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.