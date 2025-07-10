Home / Economy / News / RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction today to absorb Rs 2.5 trillion

RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction today to absorb Rs 2.5 trillion

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a Rs 2.5 trillion seven-day reverse repo auction to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the weighted average call rate with the repo rate

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Market participants said that the auction amount matures before GST outflows, which might support some demand at the auction. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday to absorb ₹2.5 trillion from the banking system, the central bank said today.
 
Despite having conducted three VRRR auctions worth ₹1 trillion each, liquidity in the banking system remains in surplus by more than ₹3 trillion, which prompted the RBI to more than double the auction amount, said dealers. They also noted that the auction amount exceeded the market expectation of ₹2 trillion, and as a result, the bidding amount is expected to fall short of the notified amount.
 
With this large auction, the central bank aims to move the weighted average call rate (WACR) – the operating target of the monetary policy – closer to the policy repo rate, which is currently at 5.5 per cent.
 
“The market was expecting around ₹2 trillion, but they went with ₹2.5 trillion. The market has now factored in that the RBI wants to keep overnight rates near the repo rate. I expect the bidding to be lower than the notified amount,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
The overnight Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) settled at 5.36 per cent, compared to the previous day’s close of 5.32 per cent, while the overnight Tri-party repo rate settled at 5.25 per cent, compared to 5.29 per cent on Wednesday. 
 
The RBI had received bids worth ₹97,315 crore in its two-day VRRR auction on Wednesday, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent, higher than the 5.47 per cent cut-off in the previous seven-day VRRR auction held on July 4, which had attracted bids worth ₹1.7 trillion.
 
Market participants said that the auction amount matures before GST outflows, which might support some demand at the auction.
 
“The amount is maturing before the tax outflows, so there will be ample liquidity then. I see good demand, but the amount won’t be fully subscribed,” said the treasury head at another private bank.
 
Liquidity surplus in the banking system – indicated by the amount of funds banks parked with the central bank – was ₹3.26 trillion on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the RBI. 
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate. Shorter tenure auctions do not impact durable liquidity, the central bank had clarified.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil import

Looking to speed up talks to review Asean trade pact: Piyush Goyal

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt mops up nearly ₹27,858 crore tax revenue in Q1 FY26

India revises WTO retaliatory duties as US hikes steel, aluminium tariffs

India, US speed up trade talks as tariff deadline extended to August 1

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiarepo rateRBI repo rateRBI Policy

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story