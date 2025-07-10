Panel suggests dedicated NCLT and NCLAT courts to expedite IBC cases

A meeting of the Parliamentary Panel on Finance on Thursday discussed the need to make some provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, more robust, especially by setting up “dedicated” National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) courts to expedite cases. With the government set to introduce amendments to the code in the forthcoming monsoon session, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has expanded its agenda to review the functioning of the IBC. Until now, it has tried to understand the perspectives of the banks. In subsequent meetings, it will examine the IBC’s impact on the industry, especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. It could submit its report on the IBC during the monsoon session, sources said. At Thursday’s meeting, the panel met representatives from four public sector banks – State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank – in the morning on the subject of “Review of the Working of the IBC and Emerging Issues”. During the discussions, it was pointed out that under the existing law, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) must be completed within 330 days. However, the average completion time currently stands at 507 days. In that context, the panel suggested the creation of “dedicated” NCLT and NCLAT courts for IBC cases.
The discussion also flagged the need for the law to cover cross-border insolvency and group insolvency, areas that it currently does not address. Members asked for the factual position related to the Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) case. The Supreme Court had, in May, quashed JSW Steel’s resolution plan for BPSL, but the case is still sub-judice, the representatives of the banks argued. Panel members pointed out that it does not bar either Parliament or a Parliamentary Standing Committee from discussing the issue. Later in the day, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra was to brief the panel on the subject of the IBC and emerging issues. However, members of the 31-member panel, which is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab, wanted to inquire about the economic challenges facing the country. The RBI Governor briefed the panel on the steps the central bank is taking in response to global headwinds and explained its position on cryptocurrency, among other issues. The panel is likely to ask RBI representatives to appear before it on July 23 to discuss IBC. During its meeting with the RBI Governor, panel members expressed concern about the “alarming situation” where more than 250,000 banking correspondents have quit their jobs due to lack of support from their respective banks. The panel urged the RBI to direct banks to provide laptops with internet access to banking correspondents, who play a crucial role in providing banking services in unbanked and under-banked areas.
Members also asked the RBI about the efficacy of the grievance redressal systems of banks and the mechanism of the Banking Ombudsman, and inquired about the number of complaints it has received. Issues such as cybercrime and the problem of fake currency notes, especially those of ₹500 denominations, were also discussed. The panel had met representatives from Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank on May 28 and 29 on the subject of IBC, as well as those from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Apart from Mahtab, the 31-member committee includes former Union ministers and Congress MPs P Chidambaram and Manish Tewari, Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, Trinamool Congress’ Sougata Roy, Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran, former Union minister and BJP MP P P Chaudhary, and Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora. Apart from amendments to the IBC, the Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries are also likely to move the Income Tax Bill, Insurance Bill, and the Bill for Banning Unregulated Lending Activities in the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21.