Rajasthan govt approves land allotment in key districts for industry

The Rajasthan government has approved various land allotments for projects in Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Phalodi districts in a bid to boost industrialisation, according to an official.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved allotment of 20.80 hectares of land in Kodiya village, in Kotdi tehsil of Bhilwara district, to Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for the establishment of a new industrial area. Similarly, 71.59 hectares of land has been allotted in Mouza Bhakri Moulas, located in Parbatsar tehsil of Didwana-Kuchaman and 49.82 hectares of land has been approved in Hajisagar village and Tenanadi village in Phalodi district.

Meanwhile, the state government is working on a new industrial policy. “Process to come out with new industrial policy has been started and presently opinion and views are being sought from stakeholders,” the industrial department official said. The main aim of the policy is to strengthen large investments and the manufacturing sector, he said. ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah sets ₹3,480 cr IPO price band ahead of Nov 11 share sale The state government had already announced the one-district-one-product (ODOP) policy in December 2024, the official said. The policy is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Vocal for Local’ vision. The official said that around ₹100 crore is expected to be incurred annually on its implementation.

The primary beneficiaries of the ODOP policy will be the local artisans, farmers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs. Additionally, the policy will extend its benefits to associated stakeholders, including workers, traders, and exporters, he said. “The ODOP initiative targets to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the state. The idea is to select, brand, and promote One Product from each District (One District – One Product) of the state to enable holistic socioeconomic growth across all regions,” the official said. The main component of the policy, the official said, includes the identification of products and services with export potential in each district of the State; formulation and implementation of District Export Action Plan (DEAPs); constitution of the District Export Promotion Committee (DEPCs) and constitution of State Level Export Promotion Committees (SEPC).