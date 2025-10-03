ECBs to be raised at market-determined rates, says RBI draft norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that borrowing limits for raising funds via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) be linked to the financial strength of the borrower, with ECBs raised at market-determined interest rates.

The draft norms also propose simplifying end-use restrictions and minimum average maturity (MAM) requirements, while expanding the eligible borrower and lender base to facilitate greater credit flow. To further ease compliance, reporting requirements will be streamlined.

Under the proposals, an eligible borrower may raise ECBs up to the higher of either $1 billion in outstanding ECBs, or total outstanding borrowings (external and domestic) of up to 300 per cent of net worth, as per the last audited balance sheet.

“The borrowing limits are proposed to be linked to a borrower’s financial strength and ECBs are proposed to be raised at market-determined interest rates,” the RBI said in its draft. The draft removes the all-in-cost ceiling, saying borrowing costs should be in line with prevailing market conditions. It also simplifies end-use restrictions and minimum maturity requirements, long considered hurdles by corporates. Currently, the cost of borrowing is capped at 450 basis points over benchmark rates—for foreign currency loans, the ceiling is linked to the six-month LIBOR (or equivalent reference rates), and for rupee-denominated borrowings, to the yield on corresponding Government of India securities.

“The shift to market-determined rates could lower borrowing costs for well-rated corporates, while the expansion of eligible borrowers and lenders would open access to a wider pool of participants,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. He added that simplifying end-use rules and reporting obligations will reduce friction and compliance costs. The draft regulations are open for public feedback until October 24, 2025. At present, borrowers can raise up to $750 million per financial year under the automatic route, with higher amounts requiring RBI approval. Borrowing costs are capped at 450 basis points above benchmarks, with a minimum average maturity of three years, longer in some cases. Borrowers must also meet eligibility norms and reporting requirements, including obtaining a loan registration number before drawdown.

“NBFCs have been raising funds via the ECB route, but whatever RBI has done is a step in the right direction. These are still draft guidelines, so we will study them before submitting our response to the RBI,” said Raman Aggarwal, chief executive officer of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC). The RBI on Friday recognised FIDC as a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for NBFCs. According to experts, the new framework would help strong Indian corporates, particularly in infrastructure and capital-intensive sectors, access larger funds at better costs. “Overall, it brings India closer to global practice, reduces hurdles in raising foreign capital and improves pricing efficiency, while keeping safeguards in place,” Srinivasan said.

In the first quarter of FY26 (April–June 2025), net ECB inflows rose to $4.6 billion, up from $2.8 billion a year earlier, RBI data showed. In July 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals worth $3.32 billion to raise funds through ECBs, of which $3.22 billion was via the automatic route and $100 million through the approval route. Among the prominent firms filing intent in July was Credila Financial Services Ltd, seeking $650 million for on-lending or sub-lending, to be raised from a commercial bank. Reliance Power Ltd also sought $500 million for working capital and general corporate purposes.