GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAIT

The recent cuts in goods and services tax (GST) slabs has spurred demand momentum in the country, and Diwali sales are expected to cross Rs 4.75 trillion this year, said CAIT on Friday.

"Both direct and indirect taxes have gone down after the income tax rebates announced in the Budget this year and the GST rate cuts. All of this has come as a big relief to both consumers and retailers and has, in turn, spurred consumption in the crucial festival season," Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), told Business Standard.

Over the past four years, Diwali sales have consistently shown remarkable growth — from Rs 1.25 trillion in 2021 to Rs 2.50 trillion in 2022, further rising to Rs 3.75 trillion in 2023, and Rs 4.25 lakh crore in 2024, CAIT noted.

"This year's figure of Rs 4.75 trillion marks a new milestone, also signifying an expanding market size," Khandelwal further said, adding that consumers are increasingly demanding more made in India products. According to the apex body of trade federations and associations, the national capital alone is expected to see sales of around Rs 75,000. According to retailers, the ongoing festival season is expected to perform better. "This season is definitely feeling better than last year as customers are more willing to spend with lower MRPs,” said a sales executive at an apparel store in Delhi's Connaught Place.

According to government sources, India’s consumer economy witnessed its highest Navratri sales in over a decade. Car maker Maruti Suzuki’s Navratri sales grow by 100 per cent, which doubled from last year-were the best-ever in at least a decade, they said, adding the company reported 3.5 lakh bookings with nearly 2.5 lakh pending bookings. The company also delivered a massive batch of 1.65 lakh vehicles in the first eight days of Navratri. Similarly, at Hyundai, the surge in demand for models like Creta and Venue pushed SUVs’ share of total sales to over 72 per cent, sources said, adding that showroom footfalls of two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp have doubled this Navratri with high traction in the commuter segment.

Sources further said that, durables retailers, too, have seen impressive sales. Haier’s sales soared 85 per cdnt, nearly selling out its Diwali stock of 85-inch and 100-inch TVs priced above Rs 2.5 lakh, while retailer Vijay Sales saw a more than 20 per cent sales growth in the period. While talking about the recent goods and services tax cut on TVs, ACs and dishwashers, Sanjay Chitkara, chief sales officer at LG Electronics India told Business Standard recently, “The GST cut is a direct enabler for our business. It will improve the demand of our product. It has improved the affordability and with this we are witnessing premiumisation and also see cross selling opportunities. The customer has limited disposable money and within that budget they can buy two products, or they can upgrade the products with this relief.”

Ashish Agrawal, chief operating officer at LG Electronics India also said that large TV screen panels, typically 55 and 65 inches, are growing drastically. "The buzz is back at the malls. We are seeing green shoots with the rate cuts and the income tax rebates aiding the demand sentiment at retail touch points. We are hopeful of a double-digit growth in H2 of FY26,” Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail, told Business Standard recently. 1. Diwali sales expected to cross Rs 4.75 trillion this year 2. Car maker Maruti Suzuki’s Navratri sales grow by 100%