India's wholesale inflation dips to -1.21% in Oct against 0.13% in Sep

The negative rate of inflation in October is primarily due to a decrease in prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, mineral oils and the manufacturing of basic metals, among others.

When it came to primary articles, the overall index slipped slightly. Prices of crude oil and natural gas fell by over 3 per cent, and non-food items also became cheaper. Minerals, however, got a little more expensive.

Fuel, power and manufacturing

In contrast, fuel and power became costlier. The index for this group rose by 1.12 per cent in October. Electricity prices went up the most, increasing by nearly 3 per cent, while mineral oils became slightly more expensive. Coal prices did not change at all.

For manufactured products, there was a marginal drop of 0.07 per cent in October. Out of 22 categories, prices fell in seven of them, including chemicals, basic metals, and motor vehicles. At the same time, prices increased in 11 categories such as textiles, food products, electronics, and electrical equipment. Four categories remained unchanged.