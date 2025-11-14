India's forex reserves fall by $2.7 bn to $687 bn in early November

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by another USD 2.699 billion to USD 687.034 billion during the week ended November 7, the RBI said on Friday.

The forex kitty has been on a declining trend for the past few weeks, and had decreased by USD 5.623 billion to USD 689.733 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 2.454 billion to USD 562.137 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.