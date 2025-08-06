US tariffs to have 'negligible' impact on India's GDP, exports: Study

The 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods announced by US President Donald Trump will have "negligible" impact on the country's GDP as only $ 8.1 billion of exports to America might get affected, according to a PHDCCI study released on Wednesday.
The tariffs announced by the US are likely to come into effect on August 7, 2025.
The paper, released by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), also recommends a series of measures to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.
"Our analysis indicates that there will be an estimated impact of only 1.87 per cent on India's total global merchandise exports and a negligible 0.19 per cent on India's GDP as a result of a 25 per cent tariff announced by the US on India," said Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI.
The study said the total potential export impact is estimated at $8.1 billion based on 2024-25 merchandise exports of $ 86.5 billion (1.87 per cent of India's total global export).
Among other sectors, the study said the levies would impact engineering goods ($1.8 billion), gems and jewellery ($932 million), and ready-made garments ($500 million).
In the wake of the US tariffs, the industry body has recommended several measures, including increasing market penetration, product development and market diversification.
It suggested that stakeholders should negotiate bundled-pricing deals (textiles plus accessories) to absorb some tariff cost and maintain shelf-price competitiveness.
"Leverage Indian diaspora networks (trade fairs, cultural events) to boost volume with existing buyers under current product portfolios," it said.
PHDCCI also made a strong case for investments in joint ventures with US firms to produce tariff-sensitive goods on-shore, thereby converting exports into high-value services and intellectual property (IP) licensing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app