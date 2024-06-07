RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: RBI MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged; announcement at 10 am
RBI MPC Meeting June 2024 LIVE Updates: The RBI MPC is scheduled to announce its decision on the repo rate today (June 7). Check the latest updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25)today. Pundits expect that the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain the benchmark repo rate at 6.5 per cent, and and continue with its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. The MPC began its second meeting for the FY25 on June 5 and decision will be announced today.
While some experts the RBI might revise its FY25 GDP growth projection, the inflation forecast is expected to be kept unchanged.The next RBI MPC meeting is scheduled on August 6. The MPC is required to meet at least four times in a year.The central bank is likely to keep a close eye on the incoming Modi-led NDA government, specifically it outlook on policies, to analyse the potential impact on inflation.
In the last MPC announcement, the central bank decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This was the seventh consecutive time the rate had been kept steady. A poll by Bloomberg indicated that market analysts and economists expect the RBI to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the eight consecutive time.
The panel convenes at least four times a year to evaluate the major economic metrics such as inflation and growth figures. After this, the MPC takes a decision on whether keep the repo rate unchanged, hike the rate to control inflation by making borrowing more expensive or cut the repo rate to making borrowing cheaper and stimulate growth.
8:27 AM
RBI MPC LIVE update: Growth and inflation projections
The RBI is likely to maintain its projections of 7 per cent gross domestic product growth and 4.5 per cent average inflation in the financial year through March 2025.
8:21 AM
Expectations from RBI’s monetary policy meet
Market analysts expect to see the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent. According to a poll by Bloomberg, economists expect the central bank to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the eight consecutive time.
8:16 AM
What happened in the last RBI MPC meeting?
In the previous MPC meeting, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This was the seventh consecutive time the rate had been kept steady by the panel.
7:57 AM
RBI Monetary Policy June 2024: Date and time
The RBI MPC meeting for June 2024 is taking place from June 5 to June 7, 2024. The results, including the official policy decisions, will be announced st 10 am today.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 8:09 AM IST