RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

The Reserve Bank's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes in the first half of 2025-26 with the central bank adding 0.2 metric tonnes in the last week of September.

The total value of the gold was $ 95 billion as of September 26, 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The demand for gold, considered a safe haven, has been on the rise in recent months amid escalating global uncertainties.

In the six months ended September, the RBI bought 0.6 metric tonnes (600 kilograms) of gold. A total of 0.2 metric tonnes (200 kg) and 0.4 metric tonnes (400 kg) of the yellow metal were bought in September and June, respectively, as per the latest RBI Bulletin.