RBI to issue ₹10, ₹500 notes bearing signature of Governor Malhotra

The RBI said that all banknotes in the denomination of ₹500 in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and ₹10 issued in the past will continue to be legal tender

Notably, the RBI had announced last month the issue of banknotes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Mohammad Anab Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday that it will soon issue ₹10 and ₹500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. These notes will bear the signature of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
The central bank further said that the design of these notes is similar in all respects to the ₹10 and ₹500 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.
 
Notably, the RBI also cleared the air around the ₹10 and ₹500 notes issued in the past.
 
It said that all banknotes in the denomination of ₹500 in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and ₹10 issued in the past will continue to be legal tender.
 
Notably, the RBI had announced last month the issue of banknotes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra.
 
Replacing Shaktikanta Das, 57-year-old Malhotra took charge as RBI governor in December 2024. Das had demitted office after the completion of his extended term.  (With inputs from PTI)
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

