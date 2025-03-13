RBI unlikely to opt for deeper rate cuts despite softer inflation print

A softer inflation print in February is unlikely to prompt the Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ) rate-setting body to opt for deeper cuts, especially when system liquidity remains in deficit and the full transmission of the 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in February is yet to take place, economists said.

India’s headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.61 per cent in February—the lowest since July 2024—on the back of a sharp decline in food inflation, mostly due to lower vegetable prices. In January, headline inflation stood at 4.3 per cent. According to UBS Securities, headline CPI inflation is expected to average 4.2 per cent in FY26.

“Despite February’s inflation print coming in below 4 per cent, we anticipate a shallow rate cut trajectory by the RBI, with a 25 bps cut in April, followed by another 25 bps in June. While softer inflation presents an opportunity for a deeper rate cut, the RBI’s decision will depend on the US Federal Reserve’s rate actions, domestic growth dynamics, and inflation-related uncertainties,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC Bank. In the February meeting, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent, against the backdrop of an expected easing of inflation and slowing economic growth, marking the first interest rate reduction by the central bank in almost five years.

However, with banking system liquidity remaining in deficit, the transmission of the 25 bps rate cut into new lending rates has not fully materialised, especially for loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and deposit rates. The RBI has taken several measures to infuse durable liquidity into the system through open market operations (OMOs), daily variable rate reverse repo (VRR) auctions, and forex swaps, ensuring better transmission of policy rates into lending and deposit rates. As of March 12, the liquidity deficit in the system was Rs 1.38 trillion. Challenges in rate transmission

Experts said that despite the rate cut, corporate bond spreads and state government securities spreads over government securities remain elevated, hampering rate transmission. Similarly, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen, driven by tight liquidity concerns and upward pressure on bulk deposit rates. According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, the RBI is unlikely to opt for deeper rate cuts despite a softer inflation print. “Inflation declined in February, mainly due to lower food inflation. The RBI will not be in a hurry to implement sharper cuts, especially when liquidity remains in deficit. The transmission of the 25 bps cut in February is yet to be fully reflected, so they will exercise caution,” he said, adding that while the RBI is likely to cut by 25 bps in April, it may pause in June to assess the monsoon’s impact.

“They could cut again in August if the monsoon is favourable,” he said. Diverging views on rate cut expectations Bank of America continues to expect a 100 bps rate cut by the RBI. “Our baseline projection has been that the RBI could cut policy rates by 100 basis points, and we are sticking to it. One or two inflation prints showing low headline inflation may not necessarily lead to the RBI opting for deeper cuts. It will be a function of growth dynamics and the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory,” said Rahul Bajoria, India & ASEAN economist at Bank of America.

India reported gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.2 per cent in Q3FY25, compared to 5.6 per cent in Q2FY25, driven by an improvement in consumer demand, higher export growth, and increased government expenditure. While the Q3 GDP print indicates that economic activity has picked up, experts noted that the increase remains moderate. “With a cyclical recovery already underway, we believe monetary policy support—through rate cuts, liquidity support, and regulatory easing—will help strengthen India’s domestic growth amid rising global uncertainty (especially regarding US trade policies and the risk of reciprocal tariffs on India),” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, economist, UBS.