Remarkable feat: Uttar Pradesh's economy grew faster than many big states

According to a study by the Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister K V Raju and Rajesh Chauhan of the department of economics and statistics, planning department, Lucknow, the state has made significant progress in many areas during the last six years.

Uttar Pradesh, the fifth-largest state in terms of size of economy, has grown at a faster rate (14.7 per cent) compared to even bigger states during the 2017-18 to 2021-22 period. This is a remarkable feat compared to leading states like Maharashtra (9.27 per cent) on nominal prices as well as real prices (5.02 per cent of Uttar Pradesh versus 4.71 per cent of Maharashtra).