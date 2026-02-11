Retail inflation: A brief history before new data series launch on Thursday

India’s retail inflation gauge is in for its third major reset in its current form — the Consumer Price Index (combined), arrived at by compiling an urban and rural CPI. While it is now used for vital public policy decisions, including the monetary policy set by the Reserve Bank of India, the now ubiquitous metric is barely one and a half decades old.

Since the 1960s, price changes in India were officially tracked through four separate consumer price indices: CPI for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), CPI for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL), CPI for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) and CPI for Urban Non-Manual Employees (CPI-UNME). These indices were used for wage indexation and welfare decisions. The CPI-UNME was even used to compute capital gains tax indexation. However, each of these indices spoke only for a narrow slice of India’s population. Against the backdrop of this fragmentation, the C Rangarajan Commission also known as the National Statistical Commission in 2001, set out a reform template that reads, in hindsight, like a blueprint for the CPI system India actually went on to build in the 2010s.