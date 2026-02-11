Datanomics: Gulf bloc's share in India's imports up, exports down

India and the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have inked the terms of reference to kickstart the talks for a free-trade agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment. GCC has been India’s important trade partner. India’s exports to the GCC countries rose from $41.7 billion in FY16 to $56.9 billion in FY25, while its imports from GCC more than doubled from $55.8 billion in FY16 to $121.67 billion in FY25.