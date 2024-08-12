Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation cools to nearly 5-year low in July, IIP falls 4.2% in June

Retail inflation cools to nearly 5-year low in July, IIP falls 4.2% in June

Food inflation remained declined to 5.42 per cent in July from 9.36 per cent in June

inflation, price
Representative Picture
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based headline retail inflation cooled to a nearly five-year low of 3.54 per cent in July on the back of a sharp reduction in food prices. Separately, the growth in the index of industrial production (IIP) declined to a three-month low of 4.2 per cent in June from the upward-revised figure of 6.2 per cent in the preceding month.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday showed that food inflation declined to 5.42 per cent in July from 9.36 per cent in June, driven by deceleration in the prices of cereals (8.14 per cent), fruits (3.84 per cent), and vegetables (6.83 per cent). Though the prices of pulses (14.8 per cent) decelerated compared to the preceding month, they still saw a double-digit rise in July.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier, in the customary post-monetary policy committee (MPC) statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the headline inflation, after remaining steady at 4.8 per cent during April and May 2024, increased to 5.1 per cent in June, primarily driven by the food component, which remains stubborn.

In IIP, the decline in growth was led by deceleration in manufacturing (2.6 per cent) and electricity (8.6 per cent) during June. Growth in mining, however, accelerated to 10.3 per cent during the month.

In the use-based categories, growth declined in all six categories.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's retail inflation rises to 5.08% in June; IIP grows 5.9% in May

CITU writes to labour ministry seeking release of AICPI-IW figures

Retail inflation cools to 3-mth low of 5.1% in Jan, IIP grows 3.8% in Dec

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army

Topics :InflationIIP CPIconsumer price inflationIIP DATA

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story