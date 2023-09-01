Home / Economy / News / Right policies will help India reach $2-trn exports by 2030: Sanjay Budhia

Right policies will help India reach $2-trn exports by 2030: Sanjay Budhia

Right policies and a proactive approach by the government will help India achieve $2-trn exports target of goods and services by 2030, Chairman, CII national committee on EXIM, Sanjay Budhia, said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
He said the global economy is still going through turmoil due to geopolitical tensions and the trade environment remains challenging.

Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
"With the right policies, coupled with fearless and proactive approach and implementation, India can stay on positive growth trajectory to achieve the ambitious export target of USD 2 trillion by 2030," he said at a workshop on export control on dual-use items.

He added that despite a turbulent global economy and headwinds, several path-breaking policy initiatives were implemented and put in action by the government and the country.

Budhia, the Managing Director of Patton Group, said the new Foreign Trade Policy 2023 could be a game changer to put India at a leadership position on the global exports map.

"The policy has focused on re-engineering and automation with more focus on usage of high end technology, facilitating e-commerce export and effective collaboration with states and districts for export growth," he said.

Export of dual-use commodities, software, and technology contributes significantly to India's growth and development, Budhia added.

Topics :Trade exportsExports

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

