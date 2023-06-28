Rising tomato prices: Heatwaves and heavy rain impact supply in India



The sudden increase in prices can be attributed to a decrease in supply caused by heatwaves in tomato-growing regions and heavy rainfall. This situation has led to people in Uttar Pradesh to reduce their consumption of the staple vegetable. Tomato prices have been surging with prices rising to Rs 80-100 per kilogram in some cities, putting a strain on the budgets of common people. In Delhi, the price ranged between Rs 90-100 per kilogram on Wednesday.



Another vendor stated, "Tomatoes have reached Rs 100 per kilogram. Those who need one kilogram are buying only 250 grams. The price of tomatoes has risen significantly in the last 4-5 days, affecting people's budgets." A tomato seller in Delhi told ANI, "In wholesale, we are getting tomatoes for Rs 60-80 per kilogram. In retail, people will get it for Rs 90-100. The rates have gone up in the last 10-15 days due to rains."



Data maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs announced on Tuesday that the spike in prices was a temporary seasonal phenomenon and that the rates will cool down soon. Tomato prices have experienced a steep rise across the country, reaching Rs 80-100 per kilogram from the previous range of Rs 10-20 per kilogram.



According to the department data, the maximum price has been reported from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Bellary (Karnataka) at Rs 122 per kg. The Department of Consumer Affairs' Price Monitoring Division maintains a database, which shows that the average retail price of tomatoes has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 41 per kilogram. The maximum retail prices ranged between Rs 80-113 per kilogram.