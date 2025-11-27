Rules for four new Codes to be in place before April 1: Labour secy

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:09 AM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Centre is gearing up to notify the rules under the four labour Codes before April 1, 2026, and has suggested the states to follow a similar timeline, so that the new labour regulations could be implemented before the beginning of the next financial year, labour secretary Vandana Gurnani said in an interview to Business Standard.
“There is a possibility that new labour Codes will kick in even before that. That is our goal,” Gurnani said, when asked whether the rules will be in place by April 1 next year.
Gurnani said that the labour ministry will republish the draft rules soon and give 45 days’ time for public consultation. “So, over the course of the next two to three months, we hope to finalise,” she added.
The labour ministry is also focusing on capacity-building and training for state and central labour officers. In parallel, digital platforms for registrations, licences, approvals, and inspections are being prepared. Portals like Shram Suvidha and Samadhan are also being revamped to align with the new Codes.
Meanwhile, the thrust remains on ensuring uniformity and harmonisation with the rules in states, so that they do not go against the basic spirit of the central Codes, the labour secretary said.
“States have flexibility to adapt the rules as per their local context. The rules that they have formulated till now are in sync with the national rules. We are in constant touch with them and supporting them in every way possible,” Gurnani added.