PFRDA allows financial assistance against NPS corpus under exit rule tweaks

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has made multiple key changes under its exit regulations of the National Pension System (NPS), allowing subscribers to seek financial assistance against their pension corpus, as part of the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the NPS) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

Under the revised stipulation, an NPS subscriber may avail financial assistance from a regulated financial institution, with the lender permitted to mark a lien or charge on the individual pension account. However, such lien or charge will be restricted to up to 25 per cent of the subscriber’s own contribution, in line with the existing limits applicable for partial withdrawals.

Currently, the regulations provide that any assignment, pledge or charge on NPS benefits is void, except in cases explicitly permitted by the NPS Trust. The proposed amendment relaxes this restriction, enabling limited use of the pension corpus as collateral while ensuring safeguards on withdrawal limits. The regulator has clarified that separate detailed guidelines will be issued to operationalise this facility, including procedures and conditions for lenders, intermediaries and record-keeping agencies. In a gazetted notification, PFRDA has also rationalised the permitted purposes for partial withdrawal from the National Pension System. While the existing provision allowing partial withdrawal for the purchase or construction of a residential house—provided the subscriber does not already own a house other than ancestral property—has been retained, it has now been explicitly clarified as a one-time withdrawal. Further, the scope of withdrawals for medical needs has been significantly widened, with the earlier restriction to a specified list of critical illnesses replaced by a broader allowance for medical treatment or hospitalisation of the subscriber, spouse, children or parents, without prescribing any specific disease list. At the same time, purposes such as “skill development, re-skilling or self-development activities, as well as establishing a startup or own venture, have been removed from the eligible list,” said the notification.

However, a new purpose has been added, permitting partial withdrawal for the settlement of a financial obligation. “The new purpose added, settlement of a financial obligation of the subscriber taken from a regulated financial institution against lien/charge on NPS account,” said the notification. The amendments, also applicable to the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), have been formally incorporated into the regulations governing the non-government sector, aligning them with the All Citizen Model. The earlier five-year minimum subscription (lock-in) period prescribed under the All Citizen Model has been removed for both Common Schemes and MSF. For normal exit, the vesting period has been revised to 15 years or any higher period specified under a scheme, or till the subscriber attains 60 years of age, whichever is earlier, replacing the earlier requirement of vesting till age 60.