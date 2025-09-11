Tamil Nadu seals ₹24,307 crore investment deals at Hosur investor meet

Tamil Nadu on Thursday secured investment deals worth Rs 24,307 crore, generating 49,353 jobs across sectors such as renewable energy, defence, footwear and aerospace.

Major investments include a Rs 5,000 crore solar cell manufacturing unit by Zetwerk and a Rs 850 crore defence electronics unit by DCX Systems Ltd, in partnership with Israel’s IAI-ELTA Systems. A total of 92 investment Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed as part of the TN Rising investment meeting in Hosur, led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

“When we came to power four years ago, we set a goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Industrial growth is the best way to reach this target. Now, the Tamil Nadu growth story stands at 11.19 per cent economic growth and is poised to grow further,” Stalin said. His remarks came days after his visit to Germany and the United Kingdom, which brought in 33 MoUs worth Rs 15,516 crore, creating 17,613 jobs.

Of the total investments, 53 MoUs worth Rs 23,303 crore, creating 44,870 jobs, came under the Industries Department. The remaining 39 MoUs, valued at around Rs 1,003 crore and generating 4,483 jobs, were signed under the MSME Department. ALSO READ: Weak IP regime clouds pharma growth despite GST cuts, says BMI report Zetwerk will set up its Rs 5,000 crore solar cell manufacturing facility, creating over 3,000 jobs. DCX Systems, along with IAI-ELTA Systems, will establish a defence electronics facility in Krishnagiri with an investment of Rs 850 crore. Aerospace and defence major International Aerospace Manufacturing will set up its unit at the ELCOT SEZ in Hosur with an investment of Rs 200 crore. According to the state government, around 77 per cent of the MoUs signed since 2021 have materialised and are at various stages of implementation. Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa was also present at the event.

Ascent Circuits Private Ltd (an Amber Group company) signed a deal for an investment of Rs 1,100 crore to launch the country’s largest and most advanced printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in Hosur. This is the first PCB manufacturing project in India to be recognised under the central government’s Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). P. Manjunath, managing director, Ascent Circuits, said: “The Rs 1,100 crore investment represents Amber Group’s vision to develop an ecosystem of indigenous capabilities for India’s electronics industry. By delivering advanced multi-layer and HDI PCB capabilities at scale, we are enabling Amber to become a true full-stack PCB player, strengthening our EMS leadership and supporting the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The recognition under the ECMS further validates our commitment to build a globally competitive electronics industry in our country, which will power the next era of industrial and technological growth.” The greenfield project is expected to play a transformative role in the nation’s drive for technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the company said.