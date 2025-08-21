GoM backs Centre's proposal for two-tier GST structure with 5 and 18%

The Group of Ministers (GoM) of state finance ministers on rate rationalisation on Thursday backed the Centre’s proposal for a two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure and decided to recommend it to the GST Council, GoM convener and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said.

The recommendation follows the Centre’s August 15 proposal to retain only 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST slabs and introduce a new 40 per cent rate for sin and luxury goods.

“We discussed the Centre’s proposal to end two slabs—12 per cent and 28 per cent. We have supported this decision and will recommend it to the GST Council to take a final call,” Choudhary told reporters after the GoM’s meeting.

On Wednesday, the GoM on health and life insurance had decided to propose exempting insurance premiums for individuals from GST. At present, 18 per cent GST is levied on both health and life insurance premiums for individuals. According to finance ministry sources, the GST Council meeting will be held in the third week of September, with the rate changes likely to take effect from October. However, in Thursday’s meeting, several states raised concerns over potential revenue loss and stressed the need for continued compensation, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said. Bhattacharya added that her state has proposed an additional levy over and above 40 per cent on certain goods. “Items on which compensation cess is levied, on these additional items an extra levy should be imposed to compensate for the losses incurred by states,” she said. The Centre has not yet quantified the revenue loss. “All states support pro-people decisions, but when states lose their revenue, that also has to be looked into,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the Centre’s proposal to eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs has been welcomed by all as it will benefit the common man. Industry experts described the GoM’s endorsement as a milestone but noted that the transition will demand careful preparation. Pratik Jain, Partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said the GoM recommendations, while anticipated, are still significant. “This will simplify the tax structure, reduce disputes on classification of products and also boost consumption. Since more than 70 per cent of GST collections come from the 18 per cent slab (which is not proposed to be changed in general), the revenue impact of GST cuts may be limited, particularly because reduced prices will also spur demand. Given the speed with which things are moving, industry needs to quickly gear up and assess the impact as the timeline for transition is really steep,” he said.