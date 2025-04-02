'Scenario building' in Indian Pharma Inc ahead of US tariff announcement

"We have been waiting and watching closely for the last few weeks. Once the announcement (on tariffs) comes, there may be industry meetings," says the managing director of a leading pharma company that exports to the US market. He quintessentially sums up the mood in Indian Pharma Inc on Wednesday, a day ahead of Washington announcing tariffs on several goods categories across various countries.

US President Donald Trump, who has indicated that tariffs of up to 25 per cent could be imposed on this category. The quantum of tariff on Indian pharma exports is not clear yet in case a reciprocal approach is adopted, as India imposes tariffs to the tune of 5–10 per cent on imports of drugs. Indian pharma exporters, on the other hand, supply 47 per cent of the generic medicines that the US consumes. Pharmaceutical products have been on the radar of, who has indicated that tariffs of up to 25 per cent could be imposed on this category. The quantum of tariff on Indian pharma exports is not clear yet in case a reciprocal approach is adopted, as India imposes tariffs to the tune of 5–10 per cent on imports of drugs. Indian pharma exporters, on the other hand, supply 47 per cent of the generic medicines that the US consumes.

"Scenario planning" has been going on within the pharma industry for some time now. "We have been monitoring the situation closely. No business or strategic decisions can be taken until the situation becomes clear, but we are trying to understand the ways in which the value chain will adapt to this move," says a senior official in a Gujarat-based firm. He goes on to explain that if an Indian exporter sells a drug at $1 to the distributor, by the time it reaches the pharmacies, the price is already $10, and the final selling price to the customer is even higher. "There is a lot of distributor margin, and whether the US would look at reducing that is something we will have to see," the executive explains.

The local industry has not taken a call on whether it would pass on the tariff to the US buyer. The decision would depend on the quantum of the rise. Another industry veteran said that all exporters may not be on the same page on this. People would first try to safeguard their own business, felt industry insiders. "Each one will play to maximise value for themselves," he said. This indicates that if a certain manufacturer can offer any drug at a relatively lower price – by either absorbing the tariff or leveraging its raw material sourcing and cost optimisation – then they may choose to do so.

The managing director of another major exporter from one of the southern states said that a lot would depend on how the large players approach it. "Whatever impact there is will also in a way be determined by a few large players," he said. Some exporters have tried to ship more material into the US market in the last one to two months right ahead of the tariff, industry sources claimed, without indicating what could be the quantum. "Some players have tried to ship more consignments onto US shores so that they can have some buffer once the tariffs are announced. There has been some hustle towards this end," claimed an industry source.

Senior industry executives, however, are expected to have a meeting once the US tariff situation becomes clear, as the US is the key market for India’s drug exports, accounting for one-third of total drug exports. India should negotiate ‘hard’ with the US from a ‘position of power’, felt the former director general of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil). "There is no other alternative (but India) as far as generics are concerned. So, India is in a position of power when it comes to negotiating with Washington. President Trump is highly unpredictable in his actions in different countries. If the US is exercising their power of economy, there is no reason why we should not use our position of power as the largest supplier of generic medicines to the US," says Uday Bhaskar. He added that no other country in the world is in a position to supply such quantities of generic medicines to the US.

After India (47 per cent), US companies supply 30 per cent of the generic medicines to the US market, followed by West Asian countries (11 per cent) and Europe (5 per cent). This relatively insulates India from serious adverse events in the case of a tariff. The Nifty Pharma index was not in red on Wednesday and ended the day up 0.87 per cent. Interestingly, pharma industry lobbies have requested the Indian government to consider eliminating import duties on drugs, so as to ensure that in case of reciprocal tariffs, there is none for Indian pharma exporters. A senior industry veteran who was part of the team that met government officials had told Business Standard last month that, “We export worth $8.7 billion to the US and import hardly worth $800 million. Almost 50 per cent of the imports fall in categories that do not attract duty. The remaining attracts duty in the range of 5–10 per cent. If we make this zero, any reciprocal tariff the US imposes also becomes zero.”

As such, the US may face drug shortages if the supply system is hit. "If one has to shift manufacturing to the US, then procurement of bulk drugs will become difficult and more expensive, leading to drug shortages in the medium term," said the managing director of the south-based company quoted above, adding that the cost of the finished product would also go up as a result. According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), the number of drug shortages in the US as of the third quarter of calendar 2024 is around 271, down from an all-time high of 323 in the first quarter of 2024.

‘Distributed manufacturing’, or manufacturing across different locations which may even be outside India, is likely to emerge as a trend over the next 5–10 years, industry leaders pointed out at a recent industry summit. In future, there will be more interdependence between research and development (R&D) and manufacturing facilities, and they may not be in close proximity. Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, had said that manufacturing traditionally used to be centric to locations which are economic. At this point, countries are trying to be self-sufficient in pharma, and both companies and countries are trying to be balanced from a tariff perspective. “So, technology transfer functions will begin to change because historically we have been used to operating perhaps in one culture and one predominant language. And now we are going to see more distributed manufacturing,” he had noted.