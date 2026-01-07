Fiscal deficit target in reach despite lower nominal GDP growth estimate

The government is likely to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent despite the lower-than-budgeted print for nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8 per cent in the first advance estimates released on Wednesday by the National Statistics Office.

The Budget estimates for this year had assumed a nominal GDP growth of 10.1 per cent. However, with nominal GDP for 2024-25 being revised upwards to Rs 330.7 trillion, compared to the budgeted amount of Rs 324.1 trillion, growth for FY26 has come down to 8 per cent.

Nominal GDP for FY26, according to the first advance estimates, is Rs 357.14 trillion against the Budget estimates of Rs 356.98 trillion. Fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of nominal GDP was budgeted at Rs 15.7 trillion for FY2025-26.

“This rules out a beat or a miss in the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio on account of the denominator. ICRA does not expect a fiscal slippage over the targeted 4.4 per cent of GDP, as higher-than-budgeted non-tax revenues and likely expenditure savings would provide a buffer against the expected miss on taxes,” said Rahul Agrawal, senior economist, ICRA Ltd. Latest data from the Controller General of Accounts showed that the fiscal deficit for the first eight months of this financial year increased by 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, even though the total fiscal deficit target is lower by 2.75 per cent this year at Rs 15.7 trillion.

In proportion to the Budget estimates, the government’s fiscal deficit for April-November of FY2025-26 widened to Rs 9.77 trillion, or 62.3 per cent of BE, compared to 52.5 per cent of BE in the corresponding period of FY25. “The lower nominal GDP growth has, however, implications for the GoI’s gross tax revenues. The relatively lower nominal growth, combined with a relatively lower-than-budgeted buoyancy of 1.07 over the revised estimates of 2024-25, may result in lower RE numbers for the government’s gross tax revenue in 2025-26 as compared to the Budget estimates,” said DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.