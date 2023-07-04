No place for double standards on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit



Speaking at the annual summit of the SCO leaders held virtually under India's presidency, Modi said there should be no place for double standards on such serious matters and flagged the need for enhanced mutual cooperation on battling terror financing. In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should not hesitate to criticise nations using cross-border terrorism as a policy instrument, and providing shelter to terrorists.



While the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), a permanent part of the SCO, is tasked with coordinating counterterrorism efforts across member-countries, the PM said these nations should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting, among others. Modi’s statements on terrorism coincided with the SCO adopting a thematic joint statement on cooperation in countering radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism, and terrorism.



The SCO nations adopted the New Delhi declaration which proposed four other joint statements on de-radicalisation, sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change, production of millets, and digital transformation. The SCO is a political, economic, and security alliance historically led by Russia and China representing approximately 40 per cent of the world’s population and nearly one-third of the global economy. It is considered the most important conclave in the Central Asian region, where other nations have a significant interest in trade, connectivity, and resource extraction. The SCO comprises nine countries -- China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.



Arguing that SCO nations have contributed to the economic and social development of Afghanistan over the past two decades, Modi said the nation’s territory should not be used to spread instability in neighboring countries or to encourage extremist ideologies. The PM said the Indian presidency had been successful in preparing several important documents, namely on cooperation on new areas, such as emerging fuels, decarbonisation in the transportation sector, and digital transformation, and digital public infrastructure.

Indian presidency

The PM said the organisation can become an important voice for reforms in global institutions, including the UN. However, Modi said it was essential for SCO to maintain its primary focus on the interests and aspirations of the Central Asian countries.



India assumed the rotational annual Presidency of the SCO last year — only the sixth summit India participates in as a full-fledged member. India held more than 134 events, 15 ministerial meetings, and four heads of agencies meetings as part of its presidency, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing on Tuesday. Flagging the need for reforms and modernisation within the SCO itself, the PM said India’s Artificial Intelligence-based language platform, Bhashini can be shared with everyone to remove language barriers within the SCO.



Kazakhstan has taken over as the next chairman of the SCO. As part of New Delhi’s initiative, two new mechanisms have been created at the SCO – a special working group on start-ups and innovation, and an expert-level working group on traditional medicines. It has focused on reviving the countries’ “shared Buddhist heritage”, and sought to promote tourism in many places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh associated with Buddhism.

Iran formally joins summit as full member

Iran on Tuesday joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a full member as Belarus being put on track to join the body by 2024, another step toward ending its global isolation as it builds warmer ties with Russia and China.



“Following Iran’s membership in the SCO, we can work towards maximising the utilisation of the Chabahar Port. The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean,” the PM said. Iran’s membership was announced by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

