E-com firms' demand for gig workers up as shopping festivals near: Study

There was a demand for 200 million gig workers in May 2023 compared to 40-45 million in June 2022, said Taskmo Gig Index. E-commerce, quick commerce, fintech and FMCG companies made the highest demand since last year.

Demand for gig workers in June increased 25 per cent in e-commerce and 35 per cent in quick commerce year-on-year as Amazon, Flipkart and other online sellers prepare for shopping festivals, according to an independent tracking tool.