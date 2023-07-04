Home / Economy / News / E-com firms' demand for gig workers up as shopping festivals near: Study

E-com firms' demand for gig workers up as shopping festivals near: Study

'Numerous opportunities' for individuals in flexible and on-demand work arrangements, it says

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Demand for gig workers in June increased 25 per cent in e-commerce and 35 per cent in quick commerce year-on-year as Amazon, Flipkart and other online sellers prepare for shopping festivals, according to an independent tracking tool.
There was a demand for 200 million gig workers in May 2023 compared to 40-45 million in June 2022, said Taskmo Gig Index. E-commerce, quick commerce, fintech and FMCG companies made the highest demand since last year.

“The rise of these sectors, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, has created numerous opportunities for individuals to engage in flexible and on-demand work arrangements. E-commerce has experienced exponential growth, especially with the increased adoption of online shopping and delivery services. This has led to a high demand for gig workers in areas such as package delivery, last-mile logistics, and warehouse operations,” said Prashant Janadri, co-founder of Taskmo.
Year-on-year (YoY) hiring for gig work such as last-mile delivery executives rose 18 per cent and tele-callers grew 15 per cent.

YoY demand for gig jobs grew 8 per cent in FMCG companies such as Britannia and ITC. Fintech and quick commerce, edtech and food tech noted a 6 per cent, 5 per cent and 4 per cent demand respectively for gig workers across various platforms.
Taskmo said that youth participation in the gig economy rose by 20 per cent YoY, and it now stands at over 68 per cent.

“As the concept of gig is finding wide acceptance, there is a surge in participation of youth, who are preferring to take up gig job roles. Gig helps individuals explore their true potential, talent, and preferences. Younger generations are also more open to exploring varied opportunities,” Janadri added.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

