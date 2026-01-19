Piyush Goyal meets US ambassador, Senator Daines to discuss bilateral ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and American Senator Steve Daines and discussed bilateral issues.

The meeting is important as India and the US are engaged in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement amidst a steep 50 per cent import duty imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Indian goods since August.

"Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @SteveDaines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Goyal said in a social media post.

Gor, known to be a key member of US President Donald Trump's inner circle, took over as the Ambassador recently.

In his arrival speech on January 12, he asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal. The bilateral ties are strained after Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional import duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Republican Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota have urged President Trump to push for favourable provisions for pulse crops in any future trade deal with India, saying American producers face a "significant competitive disadvantage" due to what they described as "unfair" tariffs imposed by New Delhi.