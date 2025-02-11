Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US sanctions should not hinder oil trade with India: Russian official

India became the top buyer of Russian sea-borne oil sold at a discount after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow and curtailed energy purchases in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian supply to India fell in December and January from levels in the preceding six months | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI
Feb 11 2025
US sanctions on Russia should not affect Moscow's oil trade with India, Pavel Sorokin, Russia's first deputy energy minister, said on Tuesday, adding that it was too early to assess the impact of the latest restrictions.

India became the top buyer of Russian sea-borne oil sold at a discount after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow and curtailed their energy purchases in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Last month, Washington imposed fresh sanctions targeting Russia's oil supply chain, causing tanker freight rates to soar as some buyers and ports in China and India steered clear of sanctioned ships.

"Our relationship with India is based on economic pragmatism," Sorokin told the India Energy Week conference.

"We believe energy trade shouldn't be hindered by any politics," he said.

Sorokin said it was too early to measure the impact of the latest US sanctions.

"You cannot judge about the situation on the basis of a few weeks of data. More time is needed to assess these things, but we believe that constructive relationships will continue to be successful," he said.

Russian supply to India fell in December and January from levels in the preceding six months.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, flagged last month that it is facing a potential drop in its Russian oil imports this fiscal year ending March 31, following the latest US sanctions on Moscow.

IOC is buying Russian crude without the involvement of sanctioned entities, Chairman A S Sahney told reporters on the sidelines of the conference on Tuesday.

Sorokin said the sanctions are illegal and have taken a huge toll on the global economy.

"Tens of billions of dollars have been taken away from developing economies, and they have also increased the cost of capital for everyone in this industry," he said.

"Sanctions have added an element of uncertainty in a sector like energy where projects have very long lead times."

He added that Russia has the technology necessary to develop its resources and will continue to be a major global player.

Feb 11 2025

