State capex utilisation eases in Q1FY27, remains mid-range over six years

Capital expenditure (capex) by 22 states eased in proportionate terms in the first quarter of 2026-27 compared with the same quarter of the previous financial year, an analysis of monthly accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India shows, even as the pace of spending remained roughly in the middle of the range seen over the past six financial years for which data is available.

In the April–June quarter, states utilised 10.67 per cent, or Rs 1.11 trillion, of their combined budgeted capital expenditure allocation of Rs 10.45 trillion for the year. That was down from the 10.94 per cent spent in the first quarter of FY26.

The first-quarter utilisation rate has moved within a fairly narrow band since FY22 — the earliest year for which the CAG's monthly accounts series is available. The weakest opening quarter was FY23, when states spent just 9.02 per cent of their budgeted capex, followed by FY25 at 9.73 per cent. The 10.67 per cent spending in Q1FY27 sits above both of those years but below Q1FY26 (10.94 per cent), Q1FY22 (11.50 per cent) and the strongest year in the period, Q1FY24, at 13.23 per cent. In absolute terms, however, the picture is stronger. The Rs 1.11 trillion spent in the first quarter was the highest first-quarter capex outlay in the six-year period, exceeding the Rs 1.06 trillion spent in the same period of FY26.

Kerala led the chart, having utilised 36.41 per cent of its annual capex allocation in the first quarter. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (18.21 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (16.61 per cent), Haryana (16.26 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (15.90 per cent). At the other end of the spectrum, Tripura utilised just 1.81 per cent of its allocation during the same period, while West Bengal (1.89 per cent) and Meghalaya (3.03 per cent) were also among the weakest performers. Several of the largest states by outlay continued to lag. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest capex allocation at Rs 1.78 trillion, had spent just 6.34 per cent by the end of June. Odisha (5.19 per cent), Tamil Nadu (5.53 per cent) and Karnataka (6.83 per cent) were also among the slower spenders.