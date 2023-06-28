Home / Economy / News / India eyes cap on state transmission charges on green power purchase

India eyes cap on state transmission charges on green power purchase

Industrial and commercial consumers across the country have complained about various transmission charges levied by states on power purchase leading to higher costs

Reuters NEW DELHI
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday proposed a cap on transmission charges levied on industrial and commercial consumers by states for purchase of power generated through renewable energy sources, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

The move is expected to boost renewable energy consumption and investments but is likely to face stiff resistance from states that could lose billions of rupees in revenue, according to industry sources.

Industrial and commercial consumers across the country have complained about various transmission charges levied by states on power purchase leading to higher costs.

Delhi, for instance, levies surcharges and levies worth 4.5 rupees per unit of electricity purchased by its industries from a plant in central India at 3 rupees per unit.

Power tariffs for industrial consumers are one of the highest in the world as they cross-subsidise farm and retail tariffs.

The cost increases further due to state levies like network access charges, wheeling charges, a fee for using the state transmission network, additional surcharge, and cross subsidy charges to protect agricultural consumers.

States impose such charges on their high- and prompt-paying industrial and commercial consumers to dissuade them from buying power from sources other than licensed retail companies.

The order, circulated by India's power ministry among stakeholders for comments, proposes an outer limit on network access charges and charges levied for industry use of the state network.

It also proposes eliminating the requirement for large renewable energy plants to obtain a transmission license for dedicated lines.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by Deepa Babington)

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

Bangladesh wants revision of 2017 power purchase deal with Adani Power

Tax hike on international transactions to come into effect from Oct 1

5% ECLGS loans turn into non-performing assets: Financial stability report

Trai to update quality of service parameters soon; to meet telcos next mnth

States' financial profile better in FY23; debt stays high: RBI report

Explained: Is greedflaition for real? Here's all you need to know

Topics :green powerCentrePower Transmission

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story