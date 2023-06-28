Home / Economy / News / GST officers bust nexus of 30 fake firms for passing Rs 50 cr ITC

GST officers bust nexus of 30 fake firms for passing Rs 50 cr ITC

The GST officers have busted a nexus of more than 30 fake firms, who have availed ineligible input tax credit (ITC) of over Rs 50 crore, the finance ministry said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GST

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
In an ongoing two-month-long special drive against fake registration, the Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate found multiple entities registered on the same address. During investigation, it was found that the said address was existent but the owner of the premises denied any knowledge about the existence of any firm.

In a statement, the finance ministry said searches were undertaken at multiple locations in Delhi and it was found that a person named Shiva has been obtaining KYC credentials from people on the pretext of getting loans sanctioned for them.

"Further search revealed that Shiva has created more than 30 fake firms and sold them in cash at a premium. He also stated that to avoid physical verification, he used AADHAR authentication to obtain these GST registrations," the ministry said.

These multiple firms were found to have availed/passed on ineligible ITC of more than Rs 50 crore, it added.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

