States spend just 52% of FY26 capex budget in April-January period

After the first ten months of 2025–26 (April–January), states have managed to spend just over half (51.84 per cent) of their combined annual budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 10.37 trillion, amounting to Rs 5.38 trillion, according to an analysis of monthly accounts for 23 states released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Of the 23 states for which data is available, 12 spent less than half of their Budget Estimate (BE) on capex during April–January, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, among others. Telangana stood out as an outlier, emerging as the only state to exceed its budgeted capex, with utilisation at 121.56 per cent. Haryana followed at 92.75 per cent, Kerala at 82.09 per cent and Bihar at 80.19 per cent.