US grants India 30-day waiver to buy Russian crude amid West Asia crisis

"With the waiver now in place, Indian refiners could quickly resume purchases, potentially pushing Russian inflows around 1.6 to 2 mbpd in the near term. While this provides a short-term logistical buffer, it cannot fully offset India’s 2.6 mbpd exposure to Middle Eastern crude, and competition from Chinese buyers for the same Russian barrels will limit the upside," said Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst at Kpler.
As of early March, around 130 million barrels of Russian crude is floating on the water, including significant volumes across the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Suez routes, and around Singapore, which could potentially be redirected toward Indian ports if commercial deals are finalised.