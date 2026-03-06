US grants India 30-day waiver to buy Russian crude amid West Asia crisis

With nearly 50 percent of India’s crude imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the country remains highly exposed to potential supply disruptions and the US waiver allowing additional purchases of Russian crude offers only short-term relief, Ritolia said.

"Indian refiners had already been importing around 1 mbpd of Russian crude in recent months, meaning the waiver effectively acts as a green signal to lift volumes above this base load, particularly for cargoes currently delayed across key shipping routes," he said, adding that for refiners, renewed access to Russian crude would support feedstock security and margins but there has been no indication of product export curbs from the government.