'States/UTs expected to pre-publish draft rules under labour codes by Mar'

All 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) are expected to pre-publish “harmonised” draft rules in line with the four new labour codes by March this year, the labour ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry is organising a two-day labour ministers’ conference in the national capital on January 29-30, with participation from all the states and UTs.

“It was noted that over 18 states/UTs have already implemented the majority of the reforms and more than 32 states/UTs have pre-published the draft rules under the four labour codes, while the remaining states/UTs have made satisfactory progress during the year. All 36 states/UTs are expected to complete pre-publication of harmonised draft rules in line with the labour codes by 31st March 2025,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on January 14, Business Standard had reported that the Union labour ministry is aiming to “standardise and harmonise” the draft rules made by the state governments under the four new labour codes by March, in a move to pave the way for implementing the new labour codes. “Several states have undertaken reforms in line with labour codes under the existing Acts. These reforms are aimed at promoting greater ease of doing business, reduction in compliance burden, decriminalisation, promoting women participation in the workforce, and other employment and labour-related interventions, leading to a friendlier ecosystem of labour regulations,” the statement said.