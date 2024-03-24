Statsguru: Foreign direct investments decline from pandemic highs

The current financial year will likely close with a lower level of foreign direct investments (FDI) than the previous one.





Net inflows were $18.4 billion for the rolling 12-month period ended January 2024, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It was higher at $32.7 billion for the rolling 12-month period ended January 2023 (chart 1).









However, this is in line with a global investment slowdown. Developing countries have been most affected, according to international data (chart 2).