Jharkhand's economy projected to grow 5.96% in FY27: Economic Survey

Jharkhand's economy is expected to grow by 5.96 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's estimation of 6.17 per cent, according to the state economic survey tabled in the assembly on Saturday.

The survey claimed that the economic growth in the 2024-25 fiscal was 7.02 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 6.5 per cent, and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth above 7 per cent.

"The real GSDP is expected to reach ₹3,21,892 crore in 2025-26 and ₹3,41,064 crore in 2026-27, representing growth of 6.17 per cent and 5.96 per cent, respectively. At current prices, GSDP is projected to cross ₹5.6 lakh crore in 2025-26 and approach ₹6.1 lakh crore in 2026-27," the survey said.