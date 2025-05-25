Statsguru: Will most-favoured-nation pricing alter India-US pharma ties?

In 2022, at least 90 per cent of drugs prescribed in the US (by volume) were unbranded generics, but their share in sales (by value) was just 8 per cent. In contrast, just 7 per cent of prescription medicines that were “branded specialised drugs” had an 87 per cent share in sales value. This sales value-to-volume ratio for branded specialised drugs in the US is 5-6 times higher than that in other comparably developed countries, indicating very high prices for such drugs in the US when compared with other nations (Chart 1).

The prices of branded specialised drugs in the US were 422 per cent of those in other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. However, the prices of unbranded generics in the US were just 67 per cent of those in other OECD nations. In total, the prices of all prescription drugs in the US were 278 per cent of those in other OECD countries (Chart 2).